Gladwin Co. Duo Arrested for Assault After Victim Found in Ditch with Gunshot Wound

Two people are now in police custody after authorities found a man in a ditch in his pickup truck with a gunshot wound.

It all happened early Saturday morning in Gladwin County when officers were called to the area of Bard Road and Cedar River Road in Sage Township.

When they arrived at the scene they found a truck in a ditch, and the driver shot in his right hip.

He was taken to the hospital and after further investigation police arrested Daniel and Ian Applebaum of Gladwin.

The are both charged with assault and felony firearm.

The victim is in stable condition.