Girl’s Leg ‘Completely Destroyed’ Below Knee in Mason County Lawnmower Accident

A young girl was seriously injured after a lawn mowing accident in Mason County

At around 7:51 Saturday evening, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Porter Rd. in Logan Township.

Once on scene, crews found that a 4 year-old Muskegon girl had been seriously injured by a lawnmower.

According to deputies, the girl’s father had been mowing the lawn when he accidentally backed over her leg.

The sheriff’s office says the girl’s leg was completely destroyed below the knee.

She was taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, where her condition is unknown.

At this time, deputies are not exploring charges, and call the incident a tragic accident.