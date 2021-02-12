Get Help With Your Wedding With This Local Flower Shop

For those getting married, know people getting married, or just want to plan it all before the question, let us help you tackle the floral arraignments.

Depending on the wedding you have in mind, flowers can come in all different styles. If you want a dark, night themed wedding, black roses might be what you need. Want something ethereal? Lilacs or lavender is they way to go.

IndieGrow Flowers is just the place to answer all you questions and your needs.

The floral shop is located in Benzie and Leelanau Counties.

The owner, Alissa Thompson, is an award winning florist, whose style thrives on the botanical and focuses on eco-friendly options for any newlywed.

If you’d like to take a look at what she has to offer or make an appointment, visit her website here.