Genesee Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Soliciting Children

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 30, 2020
A Mt. Morris Man is in police custody for child porn and soliciting a child for sexual purposes.

Authorities arrested this man Juan Hernandez for a slew of charges including possession of child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation sparked from a tip from police in Florida.

Michigan state police took digital evidence from Hernandez’s home and after a forensic examination of the evidence, he was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity.

Genesee Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Soliciting Children
