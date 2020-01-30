Genesee Co. Man Arrested for Child Porn and Soliciting Children
Posted On January 30, 2020
208 Views0
A Mt. Morris Man is in police custody for child porn and soliciting a child for sexual purposes.
Authorities arrested this man Juan Hernandez for a slew of charges including possession of child porn and using a computer to commit a crime.
The investigation sparked from a tip from police in Florida.
Michigan state police took digital evidence from Hernandez’s home and after a forensic examination of the evidence, he was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity.