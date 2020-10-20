General Motors Invest $151 Million at 5 Michigan Plants

General Motors is investing more than $151 million dollars in 5 Michigan plants.

GM says the money will go to plats in Lansing, Flint, Lake, Orion, Romulus and Brownstown Township.

In a Tuesday announcement Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said this investment is great news for Michigan workers and families.

“This is good news for Michigan families and hardworking UAW workers, providing critical momentum to our economic recovery across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Since I was sworn in as governor, we have brought in historic investments to our auto plants, creating more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. I will continue to work closely with GM and every other business that wants to invest in the great state of Michigan.”

Launch time, addition of jobs and product details has yet to be announced.

In the last 19 months GM has committed to invest more than 4.5 billion dollars at three U.S. manufacturing sites.