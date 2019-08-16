Gaylord’s Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show Ending

After ten years, the Wings Over Northern Michigan air show in Gaylord is ending.

In a statement on the air show’s Facebook page, organizers said the event will not fly in 2020.

And, according to them, they wanted to end on top after last year’s show saw 20,000 people, its largest-ever attendance.

This year also saw $100,000, which is the largest amount of sponsor money ever received.

And, in addition, organizers were able to get the coveted B-2 stealth bomber to perform.

From wing walkers to jet school buses and even historic world war two planes, the show has seen aircraft of all kinds.

But, despite its success, the air show has outgrown the Gaylord airport and organizers did not want it to get stale.

However, the airport staff say they will continue their smaller events throughout the year.