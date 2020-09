Two Gaylord women have been arrested after a drug bust.

Detectives say they found meth and drug paraphernalia at a home Thursday in Otsego County.

Christina Kapanke and Anna Gardner both face felony charges.

Kapanke is charged with one count possession of meth and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Gardner is charged with one count possession in meth and faces 10 years in prison.