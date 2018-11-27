Gaylord Woman Arrested for Home Invasion and Assault

State Police have arrested a Gaylord woman after she had entered a residence uninvited, and had assaulted occupants of the home.

Police say 35-year-old Jennifer Smith had been drinking and had driven to the

residence unannounced.

Witnesses say that Smith’s 2-year-old daughter and ex-boyfriend were in

the residence, and that Smith had apparently come to collect her daughter.

Smith entered the residence several times, allegedly assaulting one of the occupants in the process.

Smith resisted arrest and on two occasions assaulted the troopers.

The Otsego Prosecutor has charged Smith with several charges including assault, home invasion, and operating while intoxicated.