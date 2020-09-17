- Advertisement -
Gaylord Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 17, 2020
A Gaylord woman faces a felony for drunk driving and it’s not her first time. 

Police say they stopped this woman, Shelia Lynn Churches of Gaylord, Monday around 8:00 p.m. for having no insurance. 

Churches allegedly showed signs of being drunk during the stop. 

After sobriety tests the suspect was arrested for drunk driving with a suspended license. 

She was taken to Otsego County Jail. 

Police say this is Churches third time being arrested for driving drunk. 

She currently faces a felony for Operating While Intoxicated Third Offense.

