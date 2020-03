A Gaylord woman may be spending some time behind bars for allegedly attacking a man with a bat.

The victim says he got into a verbal argument with Megan Duby and she attacked him with an aluminum bat.

Duby says she did argue with the victim but denies physically assaulting him.

Police took the bat as evidence and Duby was arrested.

She is in Otsego County Jail and now faces a four-year felony.