Gaylord, Six Other Michigan Districts to Receive Electric School Buses

Brand new electric buses will have seven Michigan school districts going green, including one in our viewing area.

The 17 electric buses will be delivered — replacing their diesel counterparts — as part of a program geared to promote alternative energy and cleaner air.

Gaylord will get one as well as Zeeland, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, Oxford, Roseville and Three Rivers.

The Associated Press also reports these electric versions have the added benefit of reducing kids’ exposure to nasty diesel fumes over the years they spend in school.