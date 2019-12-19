Gaylord Post Officer Promoted to Sergeant

The Gaylord Post has announced, the promotion of a Michigan State Trooper to rank of sergeant.

Sgt. Benjamin Eckola graduated from Lake Superior State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and joined the force in 2014.

Sergeant Eckola served at the Gaylord Post as a road trooper, field training officer, firearms instructor, department wellness instructor, and served as a temporary staff instructor.

Sergeant Eckola begins his new assignment this week.