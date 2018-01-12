Gaylord Police Are Asking to Help Identify Two Persons of Interest

Police in Gaylord are asking for help to identify two persons of interest.

The Gaylord Police Department released two videos Friday morning.

In each of them officers say they are attempting to identify a suspect in them.

The first, seen here, shows a woman leaving a store in Gaylord.

Police would like your help to identify her.

The second video, seen here, shows a man entering and leaving the store in a camouflage jacket.

Again police would like help to identify him.

The Gaylord Police do not say why they would like to speak with the two, only that they could be suspects, victims, or witnesses in an open criminal investigation.

Anyone who can help identify the two is asked to call the Gaylord Police Department at 989.732.1777.