Gaylord Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter

A Gaylord man has been sentenced to at least five years in prison for shooting a fellow hunter on the opening day of the firearm deer hunting season.

This man David Barber, WAS sentenced on Monday after being found guilty for involuntary manslaughter, felony firearm, and trespassing back in December.

The charges come from the death of Justin Beutel, who passed away in November 2018, after being shot by Barber.

When the shooting happened, the Department of Natural Resources responded to a call of a hunting accident, near the village Alden–EMS tried to save Beutel but were unable to.

Barber will be eligible for parole after five years in prison