Gaylord Man Facing Felony Charges After Fleeing the State

A Gaylord man is now in jail after fleeing the state and going to Long Beach California..

This man Joey Michael Haas, was out on bond facing felony charges in Otsego County when he allegedly stole a car and went to a different state.

The victim says the suspect was woking his 2003 Chevy Trailblazer then stole it and fled the state.

Haas made the statement that he quote was not going back to jail.

Haas returned to Michigan where he was arrested.

He faces one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile.