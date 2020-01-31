Gaylord Man Faces Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting a Child

Life in prison may be the reality, for a Gaylord man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The victim’s father came to authorities to report that he believed his daughter was sexually assaulted by this man Jonathan Mathey.

After further investigation police arrested Mathey, he now faces 10 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct for sexually assaulting a child at least 13 years old but younger than 16 years old.

If convicted Mathey will not only face life in prison but will be electronically monitored for the rest of his life.

Mathey is in Otsego County Jail on a $245,000 cash bond.