Gaylord Man Behind Bars for October Home Invasion

A Gaylord man is now behind bars following an MSP investigation into an October home invasion in Otsego County.

The homeowner had been away for several weeks and returned home to several items missing from his residence.

Evidence found during the investigation connected 36 year-old Johnathan Wenner of Gaylord and a 14 year-old juvenile to the crime.

Troopers arrested Wenner on the 20th of this month and lodged him in the Otsego County Jail. He was arraigned and assessed a $200,000 bond.

The juvenile will face a judge in probate court.