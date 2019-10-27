Gaylord Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine

A Gaylord man was taken into custody following an investigation into alleged drug sales.

Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Gerald Leon Ballinger Jr.

According to police, last week, he was arrested for selling cocaine when he appeared in district court on another matter.

Ballinger was soon charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The charge stems from when SANE executed a search warrant at Ballinger’s home in Otsego Lake Township in April.

There, detectives reportedly seized cocaine, cash, and other evidence related to drug sales.