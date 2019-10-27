- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Gaylord Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On October 27, 2019
289 Views
0

A Gaylord man was taken into custody following an investigation into alleged drug sales.

Detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Gerald Leon Ballinger Jr.

According to police, last week, he was arrested for selling cocaine when he appeared in district court on another matter.

Ballinger was soon charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

The charge stems from when SANE executed a search warrant at Ballinger’s home in Otsego Lake Township in April.

There, detectives reportedly seized cocaine, cash, and other evidence related to drug sales.

Post Views: 289



Trending Now
Man Found with Crying Woman Inside Grand Traverse Co. Shed Arrested for Domestic Assault
Staff Writer October 22, 2019
Newaygo County Theft Suspect Identified Thanks to Help from Public
Sierra Searcy October 22, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Gaylord Man Arrested for Selling Cocaine
Share No Comment