Gaylord Man Arrested for Possession of Meth for Second Time, Just Weeks After Being Released

A Gaylord man faces charges for meth possession again, just weeks after being released from jail

Last week we told you this man Eric Splan was arrested for meth after being stopped for speeding in Grayling.

Splan posted bond after being taken to Crawford County Jail.

Not even a full week later Splan is back behind bars.

Police say they stopped the suspect in Crawford County and found he was in possession of meth again.

He was arrested and taken to Otsego County Jail.

Splan has been arraigned and has a $5,000 bond.

He is due back in court on December 17, 2020.