Gaylord Man Arrested for Meth After Being Stopped for Speeding

A Gaylord man faces charges for possession of meth after being arrested in Crawford County.

Police say they stopped the suspect Eric David-Pyne Splan for speeding on I-75 in Graying Tuesday afternoon.

During the stop, police discovered the suspect did not have a valid license.

After a search of the suspect police found meth in his pants pocket.

Splan was taken to Crawford County Jail.

He now faces charges for meth and driving without a license.

He has a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on December 22, 2020.