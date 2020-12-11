- Advertisement -
Gaylord Man Arrested for Meth After Being Stopped for Speeding

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 11, 2020
A Gaylord man faces charges for possession of meth after being arrested in Crawford County. 

Police say they stopped the suspect Eric David-Pyne Splan for speeding on I-75 in Graying Tuesday afternoon. 

During the stop, police discovered the suspect did not have a valid license. 

After a search of the suspect police found meth in his pants pocket. 

Splan was taken to Crawford County Jail. 

He now faces charges for meth and driving without a license.

He has a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on December 22, 2020.

 

