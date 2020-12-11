Gaylord Man Arrested for Meth After Being Stopped for Speeding
A Gaylord man faces charges for possession of meth after being arrested in Crawford County.
Police say they stopped the suspect Eric David-Pyne Splan for speeding on I-75 in Graying Tuesday afternoon.
During the stop, police discovered the suspect did not have a valid license.
After a search of the suspect police found meth in his pants pocket.
Splan was taken to Crawford County Jail.
He now faces charges for meth and driving without a license.
He has a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on December 22, 2020.