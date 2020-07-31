Gaylord Man Arrested for Domestic Violence and Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm

Michigan State Police were called to a report of an assault at a home on West Otsego lake Drive in Bagley Township on Wednesday, July 29.

The victim says the 37-year-old Victor Alan Iseler, her boyfriend, assaulted her the night before after he was drinking.

Iseler was arrested and is charged with 1 count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm less than Murder, a felony punishable by 10 year of $5,000 and one count Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days and/or $500.

Iseler was arraigned in Otsego County on Thursday, July 30th and was released on a 10% $5,000 bond.