Gaylord Man Arrested for Being Felon In Possession of a Firearm
Posted On August 5, 2020
A Kalkaska man has been arrested for possession of a gun and driving with open alcohol.
Police say they stopped the man on US-131in Kalkaska Township Wednesday morning.
Further investigation led to police finding an open bo ttle of liquor, can of beer, a handgun and shotgun shells in the vehicle.
Police say the man is a felon, and was given a sobriety chemical test during the stop.
He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, having open liquor and unlawful use of a license plate.
The suspect is currently in Kalkaska County Jail, awaiting arraignment.