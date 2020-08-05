Gaylord Man Arrested for Being Felon In Possession of a Firearm

A Kalkaska man has been arrested for possession of a gun and driving with open alcohol.

Police say they stopped the man on US-131in Kalkaska Township Wednesday morning.

Further investigation led to police finding an open bo ttle of liquor, can of beer, a handgun and shotgun shells in the vehicle.

Police say the man is a felon, and was given a sobriety chemical test during the stop.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, having open liquor and unlawful use of a license plate.

The suspect is currently in Kalkaska County Jail, awaiting arraignment.