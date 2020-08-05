- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Gaylord Man Arrested for Being Felon In Possession of a Firearm

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 5, 2020
172 Views
0

A Kalkaska man has been arrested for possession of a gun and driving with open alcohol. 

Police say they stopped the man on US-131in Kalkaska Township Wednesday morning.

Further investigation led to police finding an open bo ttle of liquor, can of beer, a handgun and shotgun shells in the  vehicle. 

Police say the man is a felon, and was given a sobriety chemical test during the stop. 

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, having open liquor and unlawful use of a license plate. 

The suspect is currently in Kalkaska County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

Post Views: 172



Trending Now
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Gaylord Man Arrested for Being Felon In Possession of a Firearm
Share No Comment