- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Gaylord Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 15, 2018
148 Views
0

A Gaylord man was arrested for interfering with a telecommunication device and domestic violence.

It happened on Sunday in Otsego County’s Otsego Lake Township.

According to the MSP, a 33-year-old man from Gaylord assaulted his girlfriend at the home they shared.

He also took away her cellphone, preventing her from calling 911.

He was arrested on the two charges and police are seeking an additional charge of strangulation.

Post Views: 148



Trending Now
Three Arrested for Allegedly Committing the Largest Embezzlement in Chippewa County's History
Jacob Owens January 12, 2018
Two Killed in Osceola County Crash
Jacob Owens January 8, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Gaylord Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend
Share No Comment