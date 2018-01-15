Gaylord Man Arrested for Assaulting Girlfriend

A Gaylord man was arrested for interfering with a telecommunication device and domestic violence.

It happened on Sunday in Otsego County’s Otsego Lake Township.

According to the MSP, a 33-year-old man from Gaylord assaulted his girlfriend at the home they shared.

He also took away her cellphone, preventing her from calling 911.

He was arrested on the two charges and police are seeking an additional charge of strangulation.