Gaylord Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Wife, Threatened to Shoot Her

A Gaylord man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to shoot her.

Police tell us this man Justin Robert Kohler threatened the woman multiple times at their home in Hayes Township.

The victim alleges before pointing a gun at her the suspect tried to stun her with a stun gun.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the woman leaving with four children.

The suspect later came out and spoke to authorities.

Police say the man appeared to have been drinking.

During a search of the home, police found a pistol and stun gun in the bedroom.

Kohler was arrested and taken to Otsego County Jail.

He now faces a slew of charges including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Violence.