Gaylord Home Completely Destroyed by Fire

A home was left completely destroyed after a fire in Gaylord.

At 8:11 Saturday morning, Otsego County 911 received multiple calls of a structure fire near the intersection of N. Court and Mitchell St. in Gaylord.

The Otsego County Fire Department responded, and once on scene, firefighters found a home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was ultimately extinguished, with the home determined to be a total loss.

Crews do say that no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet beed released.