Gaylord Home Completely Destroyed by Fire
Posted On January 13, 2019
A home was left completely destroyed after a fire in Gaylord.
At 8:11 Saturday morning, Otsego County 911 received multiple calls of a structure fire near the intersection of N. Court and Mitchell St. in Gaylord.
The Otsego County Fire Department responded, and once on scene, firefighters found a home fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was ultimately extinguished, with the home determined to be a total loss.
Crews do say that no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet beed released.