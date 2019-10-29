G.M.: Strike Expected to Cost $2.9-Billion

General Motors says its six-week strike cost about $2.9 billion.

G.M. wasn’t able to build any cars at American factories during the strike, as well as some in Canada and Mexico, causing production to idle.

Nearly 50-thousand workers were demanding better pay and benefits.

The strike began September 16th and ended October 26th after negotiations.

The United Auto Workers union voted in favor of a four-year labor deal to end the walkout.