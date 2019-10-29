- Advertisement -
Home » National & World State News

G.M.: Strike Expected to Cost $2.9-Billion

Staff Writer Posted On October 29, 2019
99 Views
0

General Motors says its six-week strike cost about $2.9 billion.

G.M. wasn’t able to build any cars at American factories during the strike, as well as some in Canada and Mexico, causing production to idle.

Nearly 50-thousand workers were demanding better pay and benefits.

The strike began September 16th and ended October 26th after negotiations.

The United Auto Workers union voted in favor of a four-year labor deal to end the walkout.

Post Views: 99



Trending Now
Samsung "Satellite" Crashes Into Gratiot County Yard
Remington Hernandez October 27, 2019
Grand Traverse Co. Child Porn Arrest Reveals Thousands of Videos, Images
Staff Writer October 25, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
G.M.: Strike Expected to Cost $2.9-Billion
Share No Comment