G.M. Strike Enters Day 25, CEO Meets with Union Leadership

General Motors CEO Mary Barra met with the United Auto Workers union leadership Wednesday at GM’s Detroit headquarters.

It was their first meeting since the ongoing strike started last month.

Negotiations between GM and the UAW, now in day 25, stalled over the weekend after GM rejected the union’s latest contract proposal.

Auto workers are hopeful that a favorable deal can be reached.

About 50-thousand UAW members have been on strike.

They are surviving on strike pay of $250 a week.