G.M. Strike Continues, Workers Now Qualify for Benefits

As the United Auto Workers’ union strike against General Motors entered its second week Monday…

Strikers for the first time became eligible for modest strike benefits of $250 a week.

To qualify for the strike pay, workers must walk the picket line or do other things related to the strike.

The benefits are much less than the pay that union members are losing because of the strike.

G.M. says that hourly workers earn an average of $90,000 a year, although that includes profit sharing and overtime.

The strike benefits also are subject to income tax.

The union will issue 1099 forms to members if their benefits cross the $600 mark.

Talks between the two parties have centered around wages, profit-sharing and the use of temporary workers.