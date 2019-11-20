- Advertisement -
Home » Local News State News

G.M. Files Lawsuit Against Fiat

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 20, 2019
179 Views
0

G.M. Filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against fiat Chrysler Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges General Motors was hurt by the rival automaker’s corrupt labor relations with the United Auto Workers Union.

The allegations include the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to win concessions in labor agreements with U.A.W.

G.M. says Fiat Chrysler made the bribes in order to manipulate the collective bargaining process, which resulted in unfair labor costs.

The suit also alleges Fiat-Chrysler received operational advantages, causing harm to g-m,

In response, the Italian-American automaker called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it will fight the claims.

There’s been no comment from the United Auto Workers Union yet.

Post Views: 179



Trending Now
MSP Looking for Theft Suspect in Newaygo County
Remington Hernandez November 17, 2019
Two Men Arrested Following Isabella County Armed Robbery
Remington Hernandez November 16, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
G.M. Files Lawsuit Against Fiat
Share No Comment