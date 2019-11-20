G.M. Files Lawsuit Against Fiat

G.M. Filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against fiat Chrysler Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges General Motors was hurt by the rival automaker’s corrupt labor relations with the United Auto Workers Union.

The allegations include the payment of millions of dollars in bribes to win concessions in labor agreements with U.A.W.

G.M. says Fiat Chrysler made the bribes in order to manipulate the collective bargaining process, which resulted in unfair labor costs.

The suit also alleges Fiat-Chrysler received operational advantages, causing harm to g-m,

In response, the Italian-American automaker called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it will fight the claims.

There’s been no comment from the United Auto Workers Union yet.