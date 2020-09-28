Fugitive Captured, Mother Arrested For Hiding Him

Back in July police asked for the public’s help in finding 33-year-old Steven Mark Casebier.

He was wanted for larceny, fleeing and eluding and assaulting a police officer.

Police believed the suspect was still in Northern Michigan and they were right.

Detectives found Casebier at his mother’s house on Pleasant Valley Road in Hillman.

Police went to the home in August and told his mother, Elizabeth Marie Slater, that her son was a fugitive and she could face consequences for letting him hide there.

It wasn’t until police searched the home for a second time in September that they found Casebier and arrested him.

He is currently in Montmorency County Jail and his mother now faces a felony for Harboring a felon.

She was arrested and released on a $3,000 bond.