Fugitive At Large Following Chase, Search in Wexford County

A fugitive is still on the run following a pursuit and a foot search in Wexford County.

At around 7:55 Friday night, Wexford County deputies were trying to locate a known fugitive in the Cadillac Area.

At one point, deputies saw a vehicle associated with the suspect in the area of N. Mitchell St. and Crippen St.

When deputies tried to speak with the suspect, they took off in the vehicle.

The suspect lead deputies on a pursuit through Cadillac, eventually crashing through the gates at the city wastewater treatment plant.

They continued until the curve at 13th St. and Crosby Rd., where the suspect ultimately crashed into the yard of a home.

Deputies say the suspect fled on foot and that they were unsuccessful in finding them.

At this time, neither a description or a name are being released and it is unknown whether the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Wexford Central Dispatch at 231-779-9211.