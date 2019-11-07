From the Ashes: Owl Rescued from CA Wildfires

A heartwarming story out of California now…

A great horned owl named ram is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a wildfire.

It was found by firefighters in a pile of ashes from the Maria Fire on Sunday.

Wildlife officials say the bird was disoriented and suffered from smoke inhalation.

But after just a few days and with tons of care — the owl is doing much better.

“Ram” who is named after the NFL team — the Los Angeles Rams — is expected to be released back into the wild eventually.