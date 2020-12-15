Friske’s Farm Cancels Second Christmas Event After Threats of Business License Being Suspended
Posted On December 15, 2020
519 Views1
Last week we told you about the relatively maskless Christmas event at Friske’s Farm, a family owned northern Michigan farm right outside of Charlevoix.
After getting both backlash and praise the family run farm decided to have a second event but now that’s not happening.
The event was set for this upcoming weekend but after threats of having their business license snatched, a second event is out of the question.
Our team talked to owner Rich Friske and here is what he had to say.