Friske’s Farm Cancels Second Christmas Event After Threats of Business License Being Suspended

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 15, 2020
1

Last week we told you about the relatively maskless Christmas event at Friske’s Farm, a family owned northern Michigan farm right outside of Charlevoix.

After getting both backlash and praise  the family run farm decided to have a second event but now that’s not happening.

The event was set for this upcoming weekend but after threats of having their business license snatched, a second event is out of the question.

Our team talked to owner Rich Friske and here is what he had to say.

