Free Junior Hunting Licenses at all Meijer Stores September 14-15

Young hunters will have the opportunity to get a free deer hunting license at all Meijer stores in Michigan this Friday and Saturday.

The deal is valid for a single junior deer hunting license or mentored youth hunting license.

The mentored youth hunting license, valid only for hunters under the age of 10, includes a base license and does not require separate purchase.

Meijer has offered youth hunters free deer hunting licenses since 2008. Last year, more than 54,000 young hunters got free licenses during the weekend giveaway.