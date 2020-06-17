Free Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Offered in Alpena

District Health Departmet is joining forces with the Michigan National Guard to offer free coronavirus testing in Alpena.

The test will determine whether you have the coronavirus, not the antibody.

The free, drive-thru testing is from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Besser Elementary School, 375 Wilson St., Alpena, MI 49707 and is open to all Michigan residents.

“Widespread testing is the most crucial tool we have in protecting Northern Michigan and lowering the chance of a second wave,” District Health Department No. 4 Health Officer Denise Bryan said. “We are still in the middle of this battle and we must continue to be vigilant. Testing is an important tool to stop the spread and save lives.”

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note. No appointment is needed to receive testing.

Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the National Guard.

Results can be obtained thru the BioReference through their patient portal.