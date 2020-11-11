Free Dental Screenings, Oral Cancer Screenings, Oral Health Education for Veterans in Traverse City

Northwest Michigan Health Services is offering the men and women who served free dental screenings, meals and flu shots.

From 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be free dental screenings, oral cancer screenings, dental education, free food and flu shots.

Northwest Michigan Health Services, a public health center that covers 7 counties here in northwestern lower Michigan is providing the services for the local event.

The event will be at the VFW Hall on Veteran’s Drive in Traverse City from 11am to 7:30pm.

Free flu shots will only be available from 11 a.m. to 3p.m..

The VFW Hall -Cherryland Post 2780 will be providing a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Michigan Health Services provides medical, dental, and behavioral health services and accepts most insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare.

If you don’t have any insurance they say don’t worry, you can pay a nominal fee based on your income.

The Northwest Michigan Health Services also has a special prescription program to help you get certain medicines for just a small fee.