Free COVID-19 Testing in Rogers City

District Health Department No. 4 says there will be free COVID-19 testing on December 16, 2020, in Rogers City.

Testing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Old Rogers City ER Entrance.

Testing is free and available for Michigan residents regardless of symptoms.

No doctor’s note is needed and results will be available online.

The address for the testing site is 555 N. Bradley Hwy, Rogers City, MI 49779, when going to get tested enter from Lark Street.