- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Free COVID-19 Testing in Rogers City

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 11, 2020
310 Views
0

District Health Department No. 4  says there will be free COVID-19 testing on December 16, 2020, in Rogers City. 

Testing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Old Rogers City ER Entrance. 

Testing is free and available for Michigan residents regardless of symptoms. 

No doctor’s note is needed and results will be available online. 

The address for the testing site is 555 N. Bradley Hwy, Rogers City, MI 49779, when going to get tested enter from Lark Street. 

 

Post Views: 310



Trending Now
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Local Business Continues Indoor Dining Despite State Order, Wants to Keep 'Employees Employed'
Catilynn Fogarty December 8, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Free COVID-19 Testing in Rogers City
Share No Comment