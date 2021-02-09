- Advertisement -
Free COVID-19 Testing in Alpena

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 9, 2021
Getting tested for COVID-19 doesn’t need to be a hassle, it can be free and easy. 

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering to test Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 pm. 

Testing is at the Alpena County Fairgrounds’ Merchants’ Building, 625 S. 11th, Alpena, MI 49707.  

There is no pre-registration, insurance, prescription, or doctor’s note needed.  

Health officials ask you not to eat or drink within 30 minutes of your test.

Free COVID-19 Testing in Alpena
