Free COVID-19 Testing in Alpena

Getting tested for COVID-19 doesn’t need to be a hassle, it can be free and easy.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering to test Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 pm.

Testing is at the Alpena County Fairgrounds’ Merchants’ Building, 625 S. 11th, Alpena, MI 49707.

There is no pre-registration, insurance, prescription, or doctor’s note needed.

Health officials ask you not to eat or drink within 30 minutes of your test.