Free COVID-19 Testing at Cheboygan Life Support Systems

Thursday, there will be free COVID-19 testing for Michigan residents regardless of symptoms.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 19, 2020 Michiganders can get tested without needing a doctor’s note or referral.

Test results will be available on an online portal and anybody with a positive test will be contacted by District Health Department Number 4.

Testing will be held at Cheboygan Life Support 5427 Commerce Blvd., Indian River, MI 49749.

For more information visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest.