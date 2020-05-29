Free Coronavirus Testing this Weekend in Mackinaw City

The Michigan National Guard is joining forces with District Health Department No. 4 to offer free coronavirus testing in Mackinaw City.

The free, drive-thru testing will be available 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the Mackinaw Recreation Center.

“Widespread testing is the most crucial tool we have in protecting Northern Michigan and lowering the chance of a second wave,” District Health Department No. 4 Health Officer Denise Bryan said. “We are still in the middle of this battle and we must continue to be vigilant. Testing is an important tool to stop the spread and save lives.”

Residents do not have to show symptoms of the virus to be tested, nor do they need a doctor’s note.

No appointment is needed to receive testing.

Testing will be conducted by medically trained members of the National Guard.

Those who are tested will receive their test results from District Health Department