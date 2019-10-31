Fraud Alert: Owner of Interlochen Auto Repair Shop in Hot Water Over Bogus Work

A word of warning from State Police about a local auto repair set up.

Its owner, is in serious trouble, after allegedly conning a client into believing he’d made major repairs.

This is Jonathan Duane Hamilton, the owner of Big Bear auto repair in Interlochen.

Arrested after the Secretary of State investigators reached out to State Police over suspected fraud.

A client was allegedly told by Hamilton that his engine couldn’t be repaired and that he’d need a new one.

After the work had supposedly been done with a five thousand dollar price tag s– another mechanic threw up a red flag — when he noticed a single cylinder is all that had been swapped out.

An arrest warrant went out for Hamilton for fraud false pretenses under $20,000, false statement and habitual offender.

Hamilton arraigned in Benzie County District Court he could be responsible for paying the money back and spend years behind bars.