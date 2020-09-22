Frankfort Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving for Third Time

A Frankfort woman was arrested for driving drunk for not the first but the third time.

Police say they stopped, 37-year-old Jennifer Lynn Klein, Sunday around 1:40 a.m. in Weldon Township on Lindy Road for improper lane use..

The woman allegedly showed signs of intoxication and after sobriety tests, she was arrested for driving drunk third offense.

She was taken to Benzie County Jail and was arraigned on Monday.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court October 8,2020.