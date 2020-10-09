Fourth Suspect Arraigned in Antrim Co. in Connection with Plot to Abduct Gov. Whitmer

Thursday 13 men were arrested for a militia plot to abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Seven of those men now face state charges, including Shawn Fix of Belleville who was arraigned Friday morning.

Fix now faces up to 20 years in prison for domestic terrorism and felony firearms.

During arraignment with Grand Traverse County magistrate Tammi rogers, Fix pleaded not guilty.

Assistant Michigan Attorney General Gregory Townsend says that Fix belonged to the group ‘Wolverine Watchmen’.

Fix is accused of not only being a part of the militia but surveilling the governor’s vacation home in Antrim County.

Fix was granted a $250,000 cash bond and is due back in court October 28th.

If released Fix is not allowed to leave the state or have any contact with the governor or any of her family members.