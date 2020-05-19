Four Workers Hospitalized, One Seriously Injured After Construction Accident in Traverse City

Four workers are in the hospital after a partial building collapse in Traverse City.

Authorities say there was a construction accident at the site of a four story Honor Bank Development on East Front Street Tuesday morning.

Traverse City Fire say they arrived at the scene of the accident around 9 a.m. in response to a collapsed building.

Of the four workers injured in the accident, one worker was buried in debris up to his waist and suffered serious injuries to his lower body.

Investigation on what caused the collapse is still unknown but due to the damage of the site authorities say construction will likely be closed at the property until the accident is investigated and cleaned up.