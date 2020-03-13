Four Teens Arrested Following Wide-Ranging Crime Spree

Four teens were taken into custody after a crime spree that spanned from Kent County to Midland County.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, they got involved when deputies responded to an alarm at the Union Township AT&T store.

Once on scene, they discovered that the front door had been broken into.

And upon further investigation, it was found that several display cases were broken open and items were stolen.

Later, Midland County deputies got involved in a chase with four suspects that ended in a crash.

Two teens were soon caught and the others were arrested later.

In addition to the vehicle being reported stolen, items taken from the AT&T store were found inside.

Two of the suspects also reportedly had stolen items on them.

Isabella County deputies were able to determine the male teens were involved in the break-in along with other similar crimes in the Fremont and Kent County areas.

Two 17 year-olds and two 16 year-olds, all from grand rapids, now face multiple charges.