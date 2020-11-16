Four Seriously Injured, One Dead After Rollover Crash in Manistee Township

One person is dead after a crash in Manistee Township.

Police say the crash happened when a teen lost control of his Jeep on US-31, causing the car to roll multiple times.

Four other male teens were also in the truck at the time of the crash.

One had to be taken out of the car with the jaws of life.

Everyone in the Jeep had serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Police say one of the teens died due to the injuries he sustained.

Alcohol and speed are thought to be possible factors in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.