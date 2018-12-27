Four Local Animal Shelters Receive Grants From MDARD

Four local animal shelters are being awarded grants by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This year, MDARD will distribute $80,000 to 16 registered animal shelters throughout the state to support the spaying and neutering of shelter dogs and cats.

Grants also help support many anti-cruelty and proper care programs and training around the state.

The grants come from the Animal Welfare Fund, which is supported by generous Michiganders during tax season when they check the fund’s box.

In our area, four shelters are receiving grants.

The Gladwin County Animal Control Shelter will get just over $3,600.

The Kalkaska Animal Shelter will receive $4,500.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society is getting $740

and the Roscommon County Animal Shelter will receive $10,000.