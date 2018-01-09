Four Hospitalized After Three Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County

Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Grand Traverse County.

At around 8:23 Tuesday morning, crews responded to a three vehicle crash on US-31 North between Three Mile Road and Four Mile Road in East Bay Township.

Deputies say a westbound vehicle, driven by a 75 year old McMillan, Michigan woman, spun out of control across the centerline and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by a 47 year old Traverse City woman.

Another eastbound vehicle driven by a 53 year old Traverse City man was also hit, but the driver was uninjured.

Both of the other drivers as well as a 64 years old passenger from Germfask and were also taken to Munson Hospital.

A 76 year old rear seat passenger from McMillan wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the back window.

They were taken to Munson Hospital with unknown injuries.

traffic in the area was slowed down while the emergency responders worked for about an hour.

The investigation is ongoing.