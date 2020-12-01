Four Charged After Police Find $21k Worth of Meth in Otsego County

A traffic stop in Bagley Township ended in four suspects being arrested for meth.

Police say during the stop they found one of the suspects, a 30-year-old Kinross man, had an outstanding warrant for a meth possession charge.

Police interviewed the occupants of the vehicle on the scene.

K-9 units were called to the scene to search the car but police only found a syringe.

Further investigation led to police searching the car after getting a search warrant.

During the search, troopers found 107 grams of meth hidden inside the passenger side of the front dashboard.

The street value is estimated at $21,000.

The driver, 21-year-old Hayden William Huyck from Hessel was charged with one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The front-seat passenger, 36-year-old Timothy Alan Hutchings from Sault Sainte Marie was charged with one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The rear seat passenger, 28-year-old Chelsie Catherine Dukes from Helen was charged with one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine.

The 30-year-old Kinross man remains lodged in Kent County and will face similar charges as the other occupants in Otsego County.