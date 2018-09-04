Four Behind Bars After Police Find Drugs During Traffic Stop

Four people are behind bars after police allegedly found drugs during a traffic stop.

At around 8:30 Monday morning, troopers stopped a car on Cinder Hill Rd near Mancelona Rd in Mancelona Township.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time and troopers conducted interviews.

The reportedly obtained consent to search the vehicle and found Meth as well as drug paraphernalia.

A woman and one man were arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth.

And the two remaining men were arrested for possession of meth.

They are all currently lodged in the Antrim County Jail.